A Recently Cancelled Show Has Been Rescued — and the Deal Is Almost Done

Lucifer and Timeless are not the only recently axed series staging death-defying comebacks. Sources confirm to TVLine that a program that had its plug prematurely pulled in the past six months is thisclose to getting a new lease on life, but a few minor wrinkles need to be ironed out before an announcement can be made.

Producers of the unnamed series are not waiting for the ink to dry to begin reassembling the troops, however; I hear the show in question is already securing returning and new cast and crew members for the would-be season, with production slated to resume as early as this fall.

