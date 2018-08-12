Quotes of the Week: Insatiable, Suits, The 100, The Bachelorette and More

What do a small-town detective, a reality TV suitor and the president of the United States have in common? They all make an appearance in our latest Quotes of the Week gallery, along with some other colorful characters.

This time around, we’ve got an odd metaphor for love on The Bachelorette‘s season finale, the unsettling origins of Calhoun Day on Sharp Objects, a nontraditional wedding toast from Succession‘s Roman and an awkward family reunion courtesy of Claws.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: sound bites from the controversial first season of Insatiable and The 100‘s season ender, plus double doses of Suits and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!