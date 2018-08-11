Original Kim Possible Making Cameo in Disney Channel's Live-Action Movie (Plus, Watch the First Teaser)

At last, it’s the casting sitch we all hoped for.

Christy Carlson Romano, who voiced Kim Possible for all 87 episodes of the original animated series (2002–2007), will make a cameo in the network’s upcoming live-action movie version, she announced today during D23’s Saturday Morning on the Lot at Walt Disney Studios.

Additionally, Patton Oswalt has joined the movie’s cast as the super villain Professor Dementor, a character he also voiced in 10 episodes of the show.

Sadie Stanley takes on the role of Kim in Disney Channel’s reimagining of the fan-favorite show, joined by Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) as her sidekick/love interest Ron Stoppable. Other notable cast members include Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) as Dr. Ann Possible, Todd Stashwick (The Originals) as Dr. Drakken, and Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home) as Wade Load.

The first official teaser video dropped Friday night during the world premiere of Freaky Friday, the latest Disney Channel original movie. (That video is embedded at the top of this article.)

Disney Channel’s live-action Kim Possible movie will premiere sometime in 2019. Your thoughts on the latest update? Drop ’em in a comment below.