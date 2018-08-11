Grey's Anatomy Season 15: The Likeliest — and Unlikeliest — Contenders to Be Meredith's Season of Love Interest

Since Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff recently told TVLine that the question during the ABC drama’s upcoming Season of Love “is not, ‘Will Meredith Grey find love again?’ but ‘With whom will she find love?'” we’ve been asking ourselves that very (specific) question. And based on the intel we have thus far about Season 15, we’ve come up with seven possible answers.

On one hand, some of those answers fall under the heading of “C’mon now, you’ve got to be kidding!” On the other, we are talking here about Grey’s, a show that delights in delivering shocks so big, we’d swear we’ve run afoul of a defibrillator. So we’ve left almost no option off the (operating) table.

