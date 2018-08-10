Riverdale Casts Mark Consuelos' Son to Play Young Hiram in Season 3

Riverdale is keeping it all in the family, casting Mark Consuelos’ real-life son Michael to play a young version of Hiram Lodge in a Season 3 flashback episode, TV Insider is reporting.

The flashback episode — first revealed at the CW drama’s Comic-Con panel last month — will travel back to when the Riverdale gang’s parents were in high school, with the young cast playing teen versions of their onscreen parents. (KJ Apa will play a young Fred, and Lili Reinhart will play a young Alice.) “We’re gonna learn about a really, really dark secret that the parents have been keeping since they were” in high school, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has teased.

Michael Consuelos, the eldest son of Mark and wife Kelly Ripa, only has a few acting credits so far as a voice performer on shows like Go, Diego! Go! and Duck Dodgers. Series star Camila Mendes (Veronica) will play the young version of Hiram’s future wife Hermione.

The flashback episode, titled “The Midnight Club,” will be the fourth installment of the upcoming Season 3 — which debuts Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on The CW.