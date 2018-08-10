Paul Rudd to Play Dual Role in Netflix Comedy Series Living With Yourself

Filmdom’s Ant-Man has landed a supersized Netflix gig. Paul Rudd is set to star opposite himself in Season 1 of the new comedy series Living With Yourself, TVLine has learned.

The project, which hails from Emmy and Peabody Award winner Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show With Jon Stewart), centers on a man (Rudd) who “undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person, and finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version.” This, according to the official logline, reveals that “his own worst enemy is himself.”

Greenberg will serve as showrunner on the eight-episode first season. He’ll executive-produce alongside Rudd, series directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine), Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), Jeff Stern (Looking), Tony Hernandez (Younger) and Jeff Blitz (Trial & Error).

Rudd, of course, is no stranger to the small screen. He previously recurred on Friends, Parks and Recreation and Sisters. He also has a relationship with Netflix, having reprised his role as Andy in Wet Hot American Summer‘s limited series follow-ups First Day of Camp and Ten Years Later.

No further details, such as a timetable for release, have been announced.