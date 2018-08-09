The View Adds Fox News Channel's Abby Huntsman for Season 22

Abby Huntsman has targeted The View for her next assignment.

The Fox News Channel alum is set to join ABC’s daytime talker for its Season 22 premiere, joining Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain on the dais, Mediaite reports. (ABC did not immediately respond to TVLine’s request for comment.)

The hiring of Huntsman comes in the wake of The View bidding adieu to both co-host Sara Haines (who with Michael Strahan will co-anchor Good Morning America‘s new, Chew-replacing third hour, GMA Day, starting Sept. 10) and part-time panelist Paula Faris (who left the talker in July).

At Fox News Channel, Huntsman has served as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, a substitute co-host on programs such as America’s Newsroom and Fox & Friends, and before that worked as a correspondent. Prior to that, she worked for MSNBC and HuffPost Live.

She is also the daughter of former Republican presidential candidate Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-Utah), who is now President Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Russia.