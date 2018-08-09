Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Teaser: Midge Takes Her Stand-Up Act to the Catskills… But Is She Dating?

Midge Maisel has a whole new world to conquer in Season 2… and a clean social slate.

Amazon just released our first look at the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — debuting later this year on the streamer — and in it, our favorite gal comic takes her act to the famous comedy breeding ground the Catskills, which kind of looks like a summer camp for adults, complete with talent shows and beauty pageants. Her manager Susie is along for the ride, too, barking into a pay phone: “What group of total and complete a–holes needs a skating rink in the middle of summer?” (God bless Susie.)

Midge is also facing life without husband Joel as a new divorcée… and even her own mother is asking the big question: “Are you dating?” But Joel isn’t completely out of the picture; we see him and Midge share an intimate slow dance in the teaser. So maybe the split isn’t as final as we think…

