Ratings: CMA Fest Drops 25% vs. 2017, Reverie Steady With Finale

ABC’s broadcast of the CMA Fest on Wednesday drew 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, down 18 and 25 percent from last year.

Leading the night in both measures was CBS’ Big Brother, which held steady week-to-week with 5.6 million viewers and a 1.5 rating.

Elsewhere….

NBC | World of Dance (4.7 mil/1.1) and the Reverie finale (2 mil/0.4) were both steady, though the latter may adjust up to a 0.5 in finals.

FOX | MasterChef (3.7 mil/1.0) ticked up a tenth while 24 Hours to Hell and Back (3 mil/0.9) was steady.

THE CW | Burden of Truth (820K/0.1) in Week 3 dipped a tenth.

