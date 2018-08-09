Manifest Stars Tease Central Mystery ('It Could Be Aliens… '), Promise NBC Thriller 'Definitely' Has a Grand Plan

The mystery of Montego Air Flight 828 may or may not involve little green men (and women). Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, the stars of NBC’s new thriller Manifest, did not rule out an extraterrestrial-related culprit behind the mythological puzzle. (To quickly recap: Flight 828 disappears from radar shortly after takeoff only to return years later without explanation, its passengers having experienced no passage of time.)

“[It] could be aliens,” Roxburgh teased in TVLine’s SDCC Comic-Con video suite, before quickly adding, “It could [also] be a wormhole. It could be a million different things.”

Whatever the reason, Dallas — who described the high-concept family drama (debuting Monday, Sept. 24 at 10/9c) as “Lost meets This Is Us — maintained that there is a reason. “[Series creator Jeff Rake] definitely has a plan,” he assured.

For more from the Manifest pair, including initial concerns Dallas had about the series’ big-picture narrative, press PLAY on the video above.