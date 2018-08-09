Hasan Minhaj's Netflix Comedy Series Patriot Act to Debut in October

Hasan Minhaj is making history at Netflix: The Daily Show correspondent will host his own series, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, on the streaming service this fall, making him the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy show.

Premiering Sunday, Oct. 28, Patriot Act will “explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj will bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.”

Minhaj also will executive-produce the series, which has received a 32-episode order. Check out a teaser of the Patriot Act title sequence below:

Follow us. @hasanminhaj is used to it. pic.twitter.com/H8Oke1R7kw — Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (@patriotact) August 9, 2018

Best known for his Daily Show correspondent gig, which he has held since 2014, Minhaj also hosted the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner and earned a Peabody Award for his Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King.

And he isn’t the only Daily Show alum to make the jump to Netflix: Former correspondent Michelle Wolf recently wrapped Season 1 of her weekly series The Break, which the streamer has yet to renew for Season 2.

Will you be watching Minhaj’s Patriot Act? Tell us in the comments below.