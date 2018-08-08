Grant Gustin Defends Leaked Flash Suit, Puts Body Shamers in Their Place

Grant Gustin has taken to Instagram to address fans’ reactions to a recently leaked photo of a new, still-in-progress suit for The Flash‘s upcoming fifth season.

“Here’s the thing about this bulls–t photo leak — it’s a cool suit,” Gustin wrote Wednesday. “It’s a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken, much less being posted. Some things need work and they will be worked on. We’ll get there.”

But the rude comments about Barry Allen’s new threads upset Gustin far less than the remarks about how his body looked in the suit, as he’s had “20+ years of kids and adults telling me I was too thin.”

“I’m naturally thin, and my body is greatly affected by stress,” he went on to explain. “Stress is something that ebbs and flows for me throughout a season. … I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me should be able to feel the same way.”

You can read Gustin’s entire statement via his Instagram post below:

The Flash returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW.