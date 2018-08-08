Tamron Hall to Host Daytime Talk Show

Move over, Megyn Kelly. The Today show’s former 9 am host is plotting a major comeback.

Tamron Hall, who famously left NBC News in 2017 ahead of Kelly’s Today show arrival, has inked a development deal with Disney ABC to host a new, nationally syndicated daytime talk show, Deadline reports.

Hall joined Today in 2014 and anchored the morning show’s third hour along with Al Roker. She left NBC News after 10 years without so much as an on-air goodbye, after rumors began swirling that NBC was cutting her hour to make room for Megyn Kelly Today.

“I’m so thrilled to partner with Disney ABC to create a daytime television show that’s unconventional, fun, intimate and sometimes even raw,” Hall said in a statement. “My new partners appreciate and respect the relationship I’ve built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they’ll join us for the ride. I’m so grateful and excited for this next chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith so worth it.”

Prior to her stint on Today, Hall served as an anchor and political reporter for MSNBC. She currently hosts Investigation Discovery’s Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall.

Are you looking forward to Hall’s return to daytime?