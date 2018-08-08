Oscars Add 'Popular Film' Category, Move to Limit Telecast to 3 Hours

The Oscars are about to get (hopefully) shorter and (definitely) more People’s Choice Awards-like.

Following four straight years of decline in the ratings, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday a series of steps to make the Academy Awards more accessible and streamlined.

Toward the first mission, a new category is being added for the 2019 kudoscast designed around “achievement in popular film.” Eligibility requirements and other key details will be forthcoming.

Second, in the name of delivering “a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast,” select categories among the 24 typically presented on-air will instead be handed out during commercial breaks. Those winning moments will then be edited down for air later in the broadcast.

“We have heard from many of you about improvements needed to keep the Oscars and our Academy relevant in a changing world,” the Academy’s Board of Governors said in a statement cited by Vanity Fair. “[We] took this charge seriously.”

The 91st Academy Awards will air Sunday, February 24, 2019, on ABC, while the following ceremony has been moved up two weeks to Sunday, February 9, 2020.