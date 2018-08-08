Max Joseph Leaving Catfish: 'The Time Has Come, Sadly, for Me to Move On'

Good news for online imposters everywhere: You now have one less person looking to expose you.

Max Joseph, who has co-hosted MTV’s Catfish alongside Nev Schulman since the reality show’s premiere in 2012, announced Wednesday that the current season will be his last.

“Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish,” Joseph wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes.”

He continued, “For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it. With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit.”

Joseph concluded, “Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that’s to come for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show. Thank you for watching, thank you for the love and for the memes.”

Schulman also released a statement about Joseph’s departure, which you can read in full below:

Working with Max on ‘Catfish’ has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. What started as a casual friendship quickly turned into a brotherhood. Thanks to Max, over the last six years I’ve learned as much about the internet and society as I have about myself. Max isn’t just a co-host, he’s a partner. His ability to listen, empathize and advise is astounding. Nobody cuts through the noise and dishes the hard truth better than he does. I’m going to miss him a lot. He’s my best friend and one of the best colleagues anyone could hope for. As sad as I am though that Max is leaving the show, it brings me great joy to know that he is following his heart. While selfishly I’d love to keep him all to myself, I know that unleashing the creativity and passion that he has will benefit so many of us. … Good luck, my friend, and there’s really no excuse why you can’t video chat in from time to time ;)

New episodes of Catfish air Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.