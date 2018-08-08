Love Island: CBS Developing American Version of British Reality Dating Hit

CBS is charting a course for Love Island.

The popular British reality dating competition series is getting a Stateside remake, with CBS securing the format rights from ITV Entertainment.

Love Island, which wrapped its fourth season (sorry, “series”) in July, sends a pack of sexy singles (or “Islanders”) to an exotic locale in search of love. “But as always, the road to love never runs smoothly,” reads CBS’ official description. “Challenges and dramatic twists abound as the Islanders form alliances, while relationships are made in an effort to win the ultimate prize. Viewers have the opportunity to shape events on screen as they watch the relationships develop, and ultimately crown one lucky couple as the winners who walk away with a cash prize.”

In other words, if you already watch Bachelor in Paradise — and maybe enjoyed a trip to Temptation Island back in the day — you’ve already found your new addiction. (Previous seasons of the original British version are available to stream now on Hulu if you’d like to test the waters.)

