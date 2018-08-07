Reverie Finale Sneak Peek: Mara Grills Ray About Her Sister's Murder

What exactly set off Mara Kint’s brother-in-law, that he saw no option but to kill his wife and their daughter?

This sneak peek from Reverie‘s season finale sheds new light on Ray’s dark descent.

Leading into this Wednesday’s finale (airing on NBC at 10/9c), Mara (played by Sarah Shahi) learned from Charlie (Dennis Haysbert) that she had blocked out her possible role in Ray (Christopher Redman) turning his gun on himself, after he shot Jamie and Brynn at close range.

Upon realizing that she might have nudged her sister’s husband into (attempting) suicide, Mara enlisted Paul to connect her and comatose Ray’s minds, so that they could interact in a reverie. In the exclusive sneak peek above, Mara leads Ray to the scene of the crime — remember, Paul warned it’d be “bare bones”! — where she learns more about what triggered him to do what he did.

Press play above to hear Ray’s full story, and witness Mara’s reaction.

Elsewhere in the Season 1 finale, titled “Point of Origin”: The team must race against the clock when one of them is kidnapped, and Onira-Tech is at risk of being destroyed.