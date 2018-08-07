AHS: Apocalypse Adds 5 Coven Faves, Including Lily Rabe and Stevie Nicks

Five more beloved witches just RSVP’d to American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy on Tuesday tweeted that Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks will all appear in American Horror Story‘s upcoming eighth season, presumably reprising their roles from Coven (Season 3).

Guess who's coming back for AHS APOCALYPSE? Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and….Stevie Nicks. So thrilled the family is together again! #AHSApocalypse — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 7, 2018

More AHS family members returning for Apocalypse are Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson and Emma Roberts. Even Jessica Lange, who hasn’t been made an appearance since Freak Show (Season 4), will return for an episode directed by Paulson.

Additionally, Joan Collins (of the original Dynasty) will join the team as Peters’ character’s grandmother, while Cody Fern (American Crime Story: Versace) will play the grown-up version of baby Michael Langdon, whom we met during Murder House (Season 1).

Though further details about the season are still being kept under wraps, we know that Apocalypse, in addition to somehow uniting the stories of Murder House and Coven, “begins with the end of the world.”

AHS: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c on FX. Your thoughts on all these returning favorites? Drop ’em in a comment below.