Timeless' Abigail Spencer to Star in Hulu Revenge Drama Pilot Reprisal

No more Ms. Nice Time-Traveler.

Abigail Spencer has signed on to play a badass femme fatale in the pilot of Hulu’s upcoming Reprisal, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Timeless actress will play Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.

Josh Corbin (StartUp) will write the potential series, which is produced by A+E Studios and The Littlefield Company.

Spencer’s other TV credits include Rectify, Suits, Grey’s Anatomy, True Detective and All My Children. She’ll next be seen reprising the role of Prof. Lucy Preston in Timeless‘ recently ordered, two-part finale wrap-up movie, which is slated to air during the holiday season.