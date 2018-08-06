TVLine Items: Grey's Anatomy Doc to GH, L&O Vet Judges Bull and More

Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson is bringing a different set of doctor skills to General Hospital.

The actress will appear in an episode of the ABC soap as Dr. Linda Massey, a marriage and family therapist who is counseling Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) and Curtis (Donnell Turner), TV Insider reports.

Wilson — who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey’s — previously appeared on GH in early 2014 as Tina Estrada, a patient of Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom).

* TVLine has learned that Carolyn McCormick (who plays Law & Order-verse shrink Dr. Olivet) will guest-star on CBS’ Bull as an authoritative, tough, seasoned, fair-minded judge who doesn’t tolerate a lot of drama in her courtroom. Bull Season 3 premieres Sept. 24, now airing Mondays at 10/9c.

* Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has added the following actors to its Season 2 cast, per our sister site Deadline: Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), Jordi Molla (Genius), Cristina Umaña (Narcos) and Francisco Denis (Narcos). The Amazon drama makes its series debut on Friday, Aug. 31.

* HBO has released a new teaser for The Deuce Season 2, premiering Sunday, Sept. 9:

