Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot Eyes Showtime's Hedy Lamarr Biopic

Wonder Woman is circling the small screen. Gal Gadot is nearing a deal to star in a limited series for Showtime about actress/inventor Hedy Lamarr, Deadline reports. The Affair‘s Sarah Treem would pen the project and serve as an EP alongside (The Handmaid’s Tale).

This would mark the Wonder Woman star’s first major stateside TV project.

Interestingly, this past TV season alone Lamarr was brought to life by another warrior princess — Vikings‘ Alyssa Sutherland, on Timeless — and Celia Massingham (on Legends of Tomorrow).