Will Batman Appear in Arrowverse, With a Batwoman Series on Horizon?

Batwoman’s entry into The CW’s Arrowverse does not portend the arrival of a certain Caped Crusader.

Appearing at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Monday, CW president Mark Pedowitz acknowledged that “Batman already exists in the Arrowverse,” citing Oliver Queen’s mention of Bruce Wayne during Arrow Season 6. Arrowverse Big Bads, Ranked! Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

That said — and even with the yet-to-be-cast Kate Kane aka Batwoman set to make her debut during this December’s crossover event, and then possibly front her own series — the Dark Knight himself will be a no-show.

“Batwoman lives in Gotham,” where her potential standalone series will be set, “but there are no plans at this time to have Batman appear,” Pedowitz told reporters.

As announced at the May Upfronts, this December’s Arrowverse crossover — between Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, but not Legends of Tomorrow — will introduce Gotham’s Batwoman. Since then, it has been announced that Batwoman is being eyed for her own CW series, centered around the out lesbian and highly trained street fighter who struggles to snuff out the failing Gotham’s criminal resurgence.

VIDEO: Legends Cast Explains Crossover Absence