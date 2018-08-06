Babies are just the cutest. They’ve got those soft heads, those tiny feet and those… claws? Oh, right, it’s that show.

FX on Monday released the first official teaser for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, which unites characters from Murder House (Season 1) and Coven (Season 3) for a truly terrifying experience that “begins with the end of the world.”

Among the AHS favorites appearing in Apocalypse are Sarah Paulson (as three characters, including her Murder House and Coven personas); Kathy Bates ; Billie Lourd as Mallory; Leslie Grossman as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt; Adina Porter as Dinah Stevens; Evan Peters as a comedic hairstylist (with a grandmother played by Dynasty‘s Joan Collins); Billy Eichner; Cheyenne Jackson; and Emma Roberts as Coven‘s Madison Montgomery. Jessica Lange, who hasn’t been spotted on Horror Story since Freak Show (Season 4) will also return for the sixth episode of Apocalypse, directed by Paulson.

Additionally, Cody Fern (American Crime Story: Versace) will play the grown-up version of Michael Langdon, the evil baby we met during the Murder House era.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c. Hit PLAY on the twisted teaser below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.