Might Code Black Be Saved? CBS Will 'Take a Look' at Undoing Cancellation

Code Black just might have a faint pulse after all.

Two-and-a-half months after the medical drama’s cancellation was announced, CBS president Kelly Kahl indicated that resuscitation may be possible.

“It’s doing incredibly well, it’s a well-done show. We’d like to figure out a way to maybe make it work,” Kahl said on Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “We’re going to take a look.”

Code Black Season 3 averaged 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, down 28 percent in the demo from its sophomore run yet ranking higher than Madam Secretary and Elementary, which each averaged a 0.6 and both got renewed. In Season 3’s final weeks, it also often led Wednesday night in total audience.

With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, Code Black pulls a 1.2 rating, placing it also above Instinct, which was renewed for Season 2. In total viewers, its audience swells to 8.4 million.