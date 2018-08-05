Big Bang Theory: CBS 'In Preliminary Discussions' for a Season 13

The end may not be nigh for The Big Bang Theory. At the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Sunday, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl maintained that the top-rated sitcom’s upcoming 12th season may not be its last.

“We don’t believe it’s the final year,” Kahl said. “We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show [for a 13th season].”

Back in January, star Johnny Galecki maintained that he was mentally approaching next season as the show’s swan song. “I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families,” he said.

Showrunner Steve Holland similarly told TVLine in the spring, “Until I hear differently, yes [it’s the final season].” The EP, however, was quick to note that an official decision about the show’s end date had not been made. “I know we have next season, but I don’t know what happens beyond that,” he opined. “And it’s not my decision to make. So all I can do is go forward with next season and make it great.”

The Big Bang Theory kicks off Season 12 on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c before settling into its regular Thursday time slot on Sept. 27.