Set Your DVR: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Aug. 5

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “PJ’s & Pixels” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

Below you’ll find Better Call Saul and three other season premieres, five series premieres (including Debby Ryan’s Insatiable) and seven season finales.

Sunday, August 5

8 pm iHeartCountry Festival (Fox)

9 pm Chesapeake Shores Season 3 premiere (Hallmark Channel)

9 pm Deep State Season 1 finale (Epix; not yet renewed)

9 pm The Walking Dead Season 9 preview special (AMC)

10 pm Succession Season 1 finale (HBO; 70 minutes)

10:30 pm The Tunnel series finale (PBS)

Monday, August 6

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 14 finale (ABC; inexplicably three hours)

9 pm Better Call Saul Season 4 premiere (AMC; watch trailer)

10 pm Lodge 49 series premiere (AMC)

Tuesday, August 7

8 pm The 100 Season 5 finale (The CW)

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 premiere (ABC)

8 pm The Bold Type Season 2 finale (Freeform)

9 pm Face Off series finale (Syfy)

10 pm Carter series premiere (WGN America)

10 pm Castaways series premiere (ABC)

10:30 pm Wrecked Season 3 premiere (TBS)

Wednesday, August 8

8 pm CMA Fest 2018 (ABC)

10 pm Reverie Season 1 finale (NBC)

Thursday, August 9

7:30 pm Bug Juice Season 1 finale (Disney Channel)

Friday, August 10

12 am All About the Washingtons series premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

12 am Insatiable series premiere (Netflix; all 12 episodes; watch trailer)

12 am Ordeal by Innocence miniseries premiere (Amazon; all three episodes)

8 pm Freaky Friday movie premiere (Disney Channel)

Saturday, August 11

9 pm I Am Paul Walker documentary premiere (Paramount Network; watch trailer)

