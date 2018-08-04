Ratings: Quantico Flat With Series Finale, TKO Ties for Friday Demo Win

ABC’s Quantico wrapped its three-season run on Friday night with 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week.

TVLine readers gave the drama’s closer an average grade of “C.”

Leading out of that, What Would You Do? (2.5 mil/0.4) ticked down, while 20/20 (3.1 mil/0.5) was steady.

Over on CBS, the relocated TKO: Total Knockout (3 mil/0.6) was on par with its most recent Wednesday airing and gave the Eye its best Friday demo number since June 22.

TKO also tied NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.6) and Dateline (3.5 mil/0.6) reruns for the Friday demo win.

Elsewhere on CBS, Whistleblower (3 mil/0.4) was steady, while a Blue Bloods repeat delivered Friday’s biggest audience: a mustache hair over 4 million total viewers.

