Ratings: The Four Hits Highs With Finale, While Preseason NFL Tops Night

Fox’s The Four closed Season 2 on Thursday night with 3.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, ticking up on both counts to mark season highs.

The competition’s in-season freshman finale did 3.9 mil and a 1.3.

NBC’s preseason NFL game led the night with 6.5 million viewers and a 1.8 rating, yet was down 17 and 22 percent year-over-year. Placing second was CBS’ Big Brother (5.5 mil/1.4), which dipped a tenth in the demo week-to-week.

Over on ABC, The Gong Show (3 mil/0.5) and Take Two (2.6 mil/0.4) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

