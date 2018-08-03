The Facts of Life Reboot in the Works

You take the good, you take the bad, you take ’em both, and there you have… yet another reboot of a classic TV series.

An updated take on The Facts of Life is currently in development, our sister site Deadline reports, with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Jessica Biel’s Iron Ocean Films in talks to produce.

The original Facts of Life, which aired on NBC from 1979 to 1988, followed a group of girls — Blair (Lisa Whelchel), Natalie (Mindy Cohn), Jo (Nancy McKeon), Tootie (Kim Fields) and a revolving door of other characters — living at Eastland School, an all-girls boarding academy in Peekskill, N.Y. Under the tutelage of the wise Edna Garrett (Charlotte Rae), they learned… well, exactly what the title suggested. The show was a spinoff of Diff’rent Strokes, on which Mrs. Garrett served as the Drummonds’ housekeeper.

The Facts of Life joins a slew of other classic series currently being redeveloped for a modern audience. Earlier this week, TVLine exclusively reported that a reboot of ALF is in the works at Warner Bros. TV.

Your thoughts on a new Facts of Life? Drop ’em in a comment below. And good luck getting this theme song out of your head…

