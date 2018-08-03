Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 'Revival': Jane Seymour Reprises Role on Kimmel

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman is jumping on the revival bandwagon — and hoping to leave you on a #PeakTV high. TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Jane Seymour reprised her beloved role as Dr. Michaela “Mike” Quinn on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, taking part in a short-form revival called Dr. Quinn, Medicinal Marijuana Woman. The sketch found the title character suggesting a wide range of treatment options for her patient, whose symptoms included “back pain, anxiety… and cholera?” (Yeah, we’ll let the Dr. Quinn diehards decide whether this should serve as canon.)

The original Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman aired for six seasons between 1993 and 1998, amassing a total of 149 episodes before CBS gave it the ax. Seymour later returned for two TV-movies: Dr. Quinn: Revolutions (1999) and Dr. Quinn: The Heart Within (2001), which served as a proper series finale.

Kimmel’s Dr. Quinn revival came during a monologue about two other potential reboots: Frasier and ALF. As TVLine first reported, Warner Bros. is still in the very early stages of developing an ALF reboot — but it’ll almost surely look (or rather sound) nothing like this “sneak peek” provided by the ABC late-night show:

Press PLAY on the video above to see Dr. Quinn like you've never seen her before