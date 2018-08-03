FX Orders Limited Series Devs, Tech Thriller From Ex Machina's Alex Garland

FX on Friday announced that it has greenlit Devs, a new limited series from Ex Machina scribe Alex Garland.

The eight-episode series centers on Lily Chan (Ex Machina‘s Sonoya Mizuno), a young computer engineer who suspects that her employer — cutting-edge tech company Amaya — was responsible for her boyfriend’s murder. Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) co-stars as Amaya CEO Forest, while Alison Pill (American Horror Story: Cult) plays Katie, a gifted quantum physicist and Forest’s second-in-command.

Rounding out the cast are Zach Grenier (The Good Wife) as Kenton, Amaya’s head of security; Stephen McKinley Henderson (Ladybird) as Stewart, a top technical mind working in Amaya’s secretive development division; Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising) as Stewart’s coworker Lyndon; and Jin Ha (Jesus Christ Superstar Live) as Lily’s former boyfriend Jamie.

Garland will executive-produce Devs alongside Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich and Eli Bush (Annihilation), as well as Scott Rudin (Ex Machina). A premiere date has not yet been announced.