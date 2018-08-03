TV's Best Sister Acts From Supergirl, Arrow, The Walking Dead, Charmed, Game of Thrones, Full House and More

To paraphrase a classic White Christmas song: Sisters, sisters, there were never such devoted sisters… on your television screens.

TV has served up dozens of memorable sisterly bonds over the last several decades, from NBC’s quartet of Sisters in the ’90s, to an animated trio of Simpsons, to more recent duos from Supergirl and Game of Thrones.

In celebration of National Sisters Day, which takes place Aug. 5, we’re looking back at 25 sister-sister relationships that made us feel all warm and fuzzy — even if the siblings in question had their occasional differences. (Remember when Orphan Black‘s Helena tried to murder sister Sarah? Water under the bridge!)

We should note, of course, that we kept the attached gallery strictly to the ladies, meaning you won’t see any notable brother-sister bonds this time around. And even though most of these sisters are biologically related, we made an exception for some unconventional relationships that transcended DNA.

Scroll through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to see our list of TV’s 25 best sister acts, then hit the comments and tell us: Who are your favorite on-screen sisters?