Kaitlin Olson Cast as Leah Remini's Wife in Untitled Fox Sitcom Pilot

Two months after that bruising Mick cancellation, Kaitlin Olson is returning to the Fox fold with a starring role opposite Leah Remini in an untitled Fox multi-cam comedy pilot from the team behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (which, of course, co-stars Olson).

In the potential series, Olson will play Birdie, the wife of Remini’s conservative-leaning patriot, Jean. Together, they’re raising Jean’s two boys with the help of the kids’ father and Jean’s ex-husband, Richie, who currently lives in the garage.

Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell penned the script and will serve as exec producers alongside fellow Sunny EPs Nick Frenkel, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

Olson will next be seen in Season 13 of It’s Always Sunny, which is slated to premiere in September on FXX