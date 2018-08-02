The Flash Season 5: Caitlin's Mom to Return — Is MIA Dad Not Far Behind?

It appears that The Flash‘s Caitlin will shake her family tree in the course of exploring Killer Frost’s true origins.
Vampire Diaries and Teen Wolf alum Susan Walters, who during Season 3 first guest-starred on The Flash as Caitlin’s mother, confirmed on Thursday that she will be reprising her role as Dr. Carol Tannhauser during Season 5.
On a literally “related” note, this confirmation comes on the heels of The Hashtag Show reporting that the recurring role of Caitlin’s father, Dr. Thomas Snow, is being cast. The yet-to-be-introduced character is described as having been missing for decades upon his return to Central City, where he will harbor a big secret.
Your thoughts on Walters’ return to the Flash fold? Any dream casting ideas for Caitlin’s father? Perhaps a reunion is in order for Walters and her Vampire Diaries husband Robert Pralgo, or her Teen Wolf co-star (and real-life hubby) Linden Ashby.
