The Flash Season 5: Caitlin's Mom to Return — Is MIA Dad Not Far Behind?

It appears that The Flash‘s Caitlin will shake her family tree in the course of exploring Killer Frost’s true origins.

Vampire Diaries and Teen Wolf alum Susan Walters, who during Season 3 first guest-starred on The Flash as Caitlin’s mother, confirmed on Thursday that she will be reprising her role as Dr. Carol Tannhauser during Season 5.

It’s so nice to be back on @CW_TheFlash with the lovely @dpanabaker . ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/V4EWzutPII — Susan Walters (@swaltersashby) August 3, 2018

On a literally “related” note, this confirmation comes on the heels of The Hashtag Show reporting that the recurring role of Caitlin’s father, Dr. Thomas Snow, is being cast. The yet-to-be-introduced character is described as having been missing for decades upon his return to Central City, where he will harbor a big secret.

