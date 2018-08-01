Sons of Anarchy Vet Ryan Hurst Joins Amazon's Bosch in Key Season 5 Role

Opie rides again: Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst is joining the cast of Amazon’s cop drama Bosch for the upcoming Season 5, TVLine has learned.

Hurst will play Hector Bonner, a former client of attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) who now works as her investigator. The casting reunites Hurst with fellow Sons of Anarchy cast member Titus Welliver, who stars as homicide detective Harry Bosch.

Best known for playing SAMCRO fan favorite Opie Winston on the FX biker saga Sons of Anarchy, Hurst also had regular roles on A&E’s Bates Motel and WGN’s Outsiders. His other TV credits include Medium, House and Law & Order: SVU.

Bosch scored a Season 5 renewal from Amazon back in February. The streamer hasn’t announced a premiere date yet, but it’s expected to debut early next year.