Midnight, Texas: Trace Lysette to Play 'Dark' Witch With a Surprise for Fiji

Fiji, you might want to start stocking up on sage and matches.

Trace Lysette (Transparent) will guest-star in Midnight, Texas Season 2 as a dark witch bearing a shocker for the town’s resident good witch, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Celeste is described as stunningly attractive in a too-much-is-never-enough way. She loves designer labels and would fit in nicely with any of Bravo’s Real Housewives, and when she arrives on Fiji’s doorstep in Episode 5, she delivers a huge announcement.

Lysette is best known for playing Shea on Amazon’s Transparent. In November, the actress accused co-star Jeffrey Tambor of instigating unwanted sexual contact and making sexually inappropriate comments to her on set, which echoed claims made by others who’d worked with the actor. Though Tambor called the accusations “false,” he was fired from the streaming series in February.

Her other TV work includes Blunt Talk, Drunk History and Law & Order: SVU.

Lysette joins three other recently announced Season 2 guest stars: Nestor Carbonell (BatesMotel) and Jaime Ray Newman (The Magicians), who will play New Age hoteliers, and Josh Kelly (UnREAL), who will play a demon hunter who is gay.