Grey's Anatomy Adds Chris Carmack as 'Ortho God' Ahead of Season 15

Chris Carmack is trading cowboy boots for surgical scrubs: The Nashville actor has signed on to play a Grey’s Anatomy doc in the coming season, TVLine has learned.

Carmack, who just wrapped a six-season run on the country-music series, will recur as an orthopedic surgeon who starts slicing and dicing at Grey Sloan Memorial in Season 15. Though we don’t yet know the character’s name or many details about his life, we can report that he’s known as an “ortho god” and therefore is probably pretty good at his job.

And, because Season 15 is the “Season of Love,” you can probably put good money on the notion that “ortho god” might also be positively divine outside the operating theater, too… like, say, in the bedroom?

In addition to playing Nashville‘s gay country star Will Lexington, Carmack’s TV résumé includes roles on The O.C., Desperate Housewives, Smallville and NCIS.

Carmack’s casting isn’t the only staffing change we’ll see at the hospital this season. As previously reported, Kim Raver will be a series regular when the ABC drama returns on Thursday, Sept. 27.