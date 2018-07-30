Zendaya's Euphoria Gets Series Order at HBO, Drake to Serve as EP

HBO is officially feeling a great sense of Euphoria: The high school-set drama has received a 10-episode series order, the premium cable net announced Monday.

Based on the 2012 Israeli series of the same name, Euphoria stars singer/actress Zendaya as Rue, a lying, drug-addicted 17-year-old girl who tells a story of sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. Maude Apatow (Girls), Brian “Astro” Bradley (Red Band Society), Eric Dane (The Last Ship) and Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale) round out the cast.

Sam Levinson, who previously worked on HBO’s Bernie Madoff film The Wizard of Lies, is writing all 10 episodes. Hip-hop star Drake, meanwhile, has boarded the project as an executive producer.

Euphoria‘s series order comes on the heels of similarly good news for other HBO projects, including Deadwood (which is officially getting a wrap-up movie at the network) and The Nevers, an “epic science-fiction drama” from Joss Whedon about a gang of badass Victorian women, which recently received a series order.

