The Last Sharknado Movie Poster Touts Time Travel and the End of a 'Disaster'

The posters for Syfy’s final Sharknado TV-movie are timeless… in their wink-wink, nudge-nudge cheesiness.

Premiering Sunday, Aug. 19 at 8/7c, The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time, finds franchise front man Fin (played by Ian Ziering) tackling “the final shark-tier” — time travel — after being spied wandering a post-apocalyptic Earth at the close of the fifth movie.

Now, Fin must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all, and in doing so bring “history’s biggest disaster” to a close, as the exclusive poster preview below reveals. Will Fin and the gang — including past and present love interests April (Tara Reid), Nova (Cassie Scerbo) and Skye (Vivica A. Fox) — be able to set everything right and save the world once and for all?

Check out the final poster, plus four character portraits, below:

