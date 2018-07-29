Salvation Sneak Peek: Is the Veep's Big Decision Good or Bad for 'Gracius'?

Salvation‘s Darius Tanz is poised to make a big decision — one that could change things for his off-and-on “simmer” with Grace.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the next episode of the CBS summertime drama (airing Monday at 9/8c), Darius (played by Santiago Cabrera) reveals to the White House Communications Director (Jennifer Finnigan) that he wants to resign as Vice President of the United States, to better focus his attention on the giant rail gun that might, just might, be able to throw the killer asteroid off-track.

Who is Darius’ pick to replace him as veep? And does this change-up mean that he will spend less — or more — quality time with Grace? Press play above for those answers and more.

Elsewhere in the sixth episode of Season 2, titled “Let the Chips Fall”: President Mackenzie (Tovah Feldshuh) attempts to bring the fractured country together while RE/SYST issues a deadly edict.

VIDEO: Santiago Cabrera Talks Salvation Season 2,

‘Gracius’ Romance and Real-Life Parallels