Ozark Trailer: Jason Bateman's Marty Is Breaking Really Bad in Season 2

Marty and Wendy's dumpster fire of a life will continue to rage out of control in Ozark Season 2, as evidenced by the full-length trailer that Netflix dropped on Sunday. The nearly two-minute clip (embedded above) offers glimpses of the Bryde family's continued descent into Breaking Bad territory as well as a first look at new cast member Janet McTeer (Damages, Jessica Jones) in her series-regular role of Helen Pierce, the Navarro cartel's ruthless attorney who is dispatched to Naperville seemingly to keep an eye on Marty.

The 10-episode second season — which premieres Aug. 31 — also finds Ruth’s father Cade getting out of prison, which should be fun for no one (especially poor Ruth).

“The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out,” teases the official Season 2 logline.

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with your snappy judgements on Ozark Season 2.