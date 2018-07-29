Emma Stone-Jonah Hill Comedy Maniac Gets Netflix Premiere Date

After more than a two-year wait, Netflix’s insane-looking Maniac finally has a premiere date. The streamer announced Sunday at its portion of the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour that the trippy comedy starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill will bow on Friday, Sept. 21. Maniac Season 1 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The 10-episode comedy, adapted from a Norwegian series of the same name, stars the onetime Superbad castmates as “two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry,” according to the official logline. Sally Field (Brothers and Sisters), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Jemima Kirke (Girls), Julia Garner (Ozark) and Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina) co-star.

Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) wrote all 10 episodes, which were directed by Cary Fukunaga (True Detective). Fukunaga also serves as an EP, alongside Stone and Hill.