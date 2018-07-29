GLOW EPs Vow to 'Fully Explore' Vegas in Potential Season 3

Vegas, here they come! Although Netflix has yet to formally renew GLOW for a third season, series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch intend to follow through on the Season 2 finale twist that found the Ladies taking their act on the road to Sin City.

“Exploring Vegas, you know, fully is our plan,” Flahive confirmed Sunday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

Unfortunately, as Mensch went on to note, Vegas has changed dramatically in three decades (GLOW is set in the ’80s), so “a lot of those locations we may have wanted to go to aren’t there anymore.”

In the Season 2 finale of the Emmy-nominated dramedy, club proprietor Ray offered the gang a chance to perform their show live on the strip. The last shot of the episode (and the season) was of the ladies trekking to Vegas on a bus.