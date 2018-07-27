Chicago Fire Casts Annie Ilonzeh as Brett's New Partner in Season 7

Chicago Fire has filled Gabby Dawson’s vacant seat in the ambulance.

Annie Ilonzeh (Arrow, Charlie’s Angels) will recur during Season 7 of the NBC drama as paramedic Emily Foster, our sister site Variety reports.

RELATEDChicago Med Adds Two Docs

Emily is new to the Chicago Fire Department, and while she has a chip on her shoulder from previous bumps in the road, her easygoing and confident attitude allows her to take everything in stride. (Sounds like she and fellow medic/partner Sylvie Brett should get along like gangbusters.)

Ilonzeh’s character fills the space left by the departure of original series star Monica Raymund, who announced in May that she was leaving the show after playing paramedic Gabby Dawson for six seasons.

Ilonzeh’s other TV credits include Person of Interest, Empire, Switched at Birth and General Hospital.

Additionally, Variety reports that Steven Boyer (Trial & Error) will recur as former firefighter-turned-CFD Assistant Deputy Commissioner Jerry Gorsch, who has his sights set on a cushier job at headquarters.

Chicago Fire Season 7 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c, sandwiched between Med and P.D. as part of NBC’s new #OneChicago block.