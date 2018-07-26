The Affair to End With Season 5

It’s (almost) the end of The Affair. Showtime announced Thursday that it has renewed the relationship drama for a fifth and final season, to tentatively bow next summer. The Affair is currently airing its fourth season, with the finale scheduled for Aug. 19.

“We love the intimacy, the nuance and the emotional honesty of The Affair’s subjective examination of both infidelity and fidelity,” said Gary Levine, Showtime’s President of Programming, in a statement. “[Exec producer] Sarah Treem has always envisioned this as a five-season series, and we will be fascinated to see where she takes her talented cast and all of us next year in its climactic season.”

Starring Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Ruth Wilson and Joshua Jackson, The Affair debuted in 2014. Assuming Season 5 consists of 10 episodes (which Showtime has yet to confirm), the show will have aired a total of 52 episodes when it completes its run next year.