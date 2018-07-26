Good Witch Renewed for Season 5, When Calls the Heart Gets Spinoff

Cassie Nightingale has conjured herself another season.

Hallmark announced on Thursday night at its Television Critics Association summer press tour soiree that Good Witch has been renewed for Season 5.

It was also revealed that the cabler’s When Calls the Heart is getting a spinoff called When Hope Calls, to launch in 2019 on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service. No details were immediately available.

Good Witch, in which JAG alum Catherine Bell plays the titular spellcaster, closed Season 4 on July 1, after which Hallmark aired a teaser for a two-hour Halloween special (to air in October).

Good Witch‘s most recent run averaged 2.1 million total viewers and just over a 0.2 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers). That was right on par with its previous two seasons (which were both up a tick from Season 1).

The TV series, which premiered in February 2015, was of course born of a TV-movie franchise which spanned seven installments from 2008 to 2014.