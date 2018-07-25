Westworld Backlash: HBO Boss Addresses Polarizing Season 2

Westworld‘s polarizing second season was a hot topic at HBO’s portion of the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Wednesday, although HBO’s top exec downplayed talk of a backlash.

“I’m not sure I would agree that the backlash was widespread,” HBO president Casey Bloys said. “What I love about Westworld is the people who love it really love it. Even the people who dislike it [want to discuss it]. For a show to arouse that kind of feeling, that’s what we want.”

Bloys did concede that the mythologically dense series “is not for casual viewers,” adding, “It requires your attention. It’s a unique show and that’s what we look for.”

TVLine’s Kim Roots lamented last month that Season 2 was as “brain-scramblingly ponderous as Bernard’s fractured memories and culminated in a 90-minute finale that felt bloated and indulgent.”

Despite the creative blowback, Westworld earlier this month bagged 21 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.