The Rundown With Robin Thede Cancelled at BET

The Rundown With Robin Thede has stopped running.

BET has cancelled its weekly late-night series, our sister site Variety reports.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the cabler said, “At this time BET Networks has decided not to renew The Rundown with Robin Thede. We have so much love and respect for our Unicorn and look forward to finding ways to continue in partnership with Robin.”

The Rundown ended its inaugural, 16-episode season in February.

Thede, the former headwriter for The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, was the only African-American female late-night host on TV.

Per Variety, Thede says she has several other projects in development.