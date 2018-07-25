Jill Hennessy Crossing Paths With Bull in Emotional Season 3 Arc

Jill Hennessy will be crossing paths with Bull in a meaningful way during Season 3 of the CBS legal drama.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the Crossing Jordan vet is set to guest-star in multiple episodes as a new client who asks Dr. Jason Bull (played by Michael Weatherly) to help her with one of the most challenging and emotional cases he has ever faced.

Since wrapping her run as Crossing Jordan‘s titular medical examiner, Hennessy’s TV credits have included The Good Wife, the French-language crime drama Jo, the Canadian comedy Crawford, Madam Secretary, Shots Fired and a recent pair of Yellowstone episodes.

Bull opens its new season on Sept. 24, now airing Mondays at 10/9c (where it will lead out of CBS’ Magnum P.I. reboot). As previoulsy reported by TVLine, original cast member Annabelle Attanasio, who plays Cable, will not be returning for Season 3; read more here.

