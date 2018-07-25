Alfre Woodward Joins Jason Momoa in Futuristic Apple Series See

We See what Alfre Woodard did there.

The Luke Cage star has signed on to Apple’s upcoming drama See, our sister site Deadline reports.

The forthcoming show is described as a “world-building drama” set in a future where humans have lost the sense of sight; the new, sightless world order is thrown into chaos, then, when a set of sighted twins are born. Earlier this year, the drama got a 10-episode, straight-to-series order from Apple.

Woodard will play Paris, a priestess and advisor. She’ll star opposite Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones), who’ll play warrior/leader/guardian Baba Voss.

The series hails from Peaky Blinders executive producer Steven Knight; Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games) will direct the premiere and serve as an EP, as well.

In addition to her most recent gig as Luke Cage‘s ruthless crime boss Mariah, Woodard’s other TV work includes Empire, A Series of Unfortunate Events, State of Affairs, True Blood and Desperate Housewives.